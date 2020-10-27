An aristocrat who founded a porn studio that supplies NHS fertility clinics managed to wiggle out of a traffic offence by blaming his estranged wife in court.

Jasper Orlando Slingsby Duncombe, the 7th Baron Feversham, was found not guilty of ignoring prosecution letters after claiming his ex-wife hid the letters amid an “acrimonious” divorce suit.

Papers were sent to his home after he allegedly drove his Audi without reasonable consideration, but he was away visiting a new lover based in Menorca at the time.

His wife may have hid the letters because she is “extremely angry” that she is not receiving “the sums she believes she deserves and has been seeking financial information”, the Baron said via videolink.

He told Lavender Magistrates’ Court “it would be crazy” for him to ignore the notices, as he already has six points on his licence for speeding.

The magistrates were split on the case and initially ordered a retrial, but prosecutor Alex Alawode said that this was “not in the public interest”. At this point, the court found the Baron not guilty.

The 7th Baron founded the ‘Tongue in Cheek’ and ‘Relish XXX’ production studios, and the latter supplies NHS fertility clinics with lurid films.

However the Baron’s erotic enterprises ultimately cost him a share of the £46 million estate of his father, the Sixth Lord Feversham – who frowned upon his pornographic productions to the point of disinheriting him before his death in 2009.

