Some plants need plenty of sunlight.
And some need to be kept out of the spotlight.
Dopey cannabis-growers were caught by police after putting a huge plant on show in a front window of their house on a main road.
Leicestershire Police caught the budding gardeners after spotting the sizeable plant while patrolling the road outside.
South Leics Police tweeted yesterday (17/8): “Tip of the day – don’t grow cannabis in a window when you live on a main road & expect us not to notice.
“#RoomWithAView.
“#ShortSighted.
“PCs Lewis and Ian.”
Police have not yet said whether the cannabis growers were arrested or charged, or whereabouts in Leicestershire it was found.
Leave a Reply