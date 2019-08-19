Some plants need plenty of sunlight.

And some need to be kept out of the spotlight.

Dopey cannabis-growers were caught by police after putting a huge plant on show in a front window of their house on a main road.

Leicestershire Police caught the budding gardeners after spotting the sizeable plant while patrolling the road outside.

South Leics Police tweeted yesterday (17/8): “Tip of the day – don’t grow cannabis in a window when you live on a main road & expect us not to notice.

“#RoomWithAView.

“#ShortSighted.

“PCs Lewis and Ian.”

Police have not yet said whether the cannabis growers were arrested or charged, or whereabouts in Leicestershire it was found.