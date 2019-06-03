Police tasered man who was walking through one of Britain’s busiest terminals – carrying two huge knives

88 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

Airport police tasered a man who was walking through one of Britain’s busiest terminals – carrying two huge knives.

Gatwick Airport was put into lockdown at about 2am this morning (Mon) when the 30-year-old man was seen by security walking through a staff-only area – holding a kitchen knife in each hand.

Sussex Police rushed to the scene and tasered the man before he was able to harm anyone with the blades.

A spokesperson said the incident was not related to terrorism, and the man was arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons and making threats to kill.

The man, from Crawley, West Sussex, was tasered and arrested at the staff search area in the South Terminal of the busy airport.

Sussex Police Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said: “Officers at Gatwick are there to keep passengers and staff safe.

“This incident was dealt with swiftly and no members of the public or police were harmed.”

The man currently remains in police custody.

