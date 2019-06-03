TRENDING:
NewsTravel

Police tasered man who was walking through one of Britain’s busiest terminals – carrying two huge knives

June 3, 2019

Airport police tasered a man who was walking through one of Britain’s busiest terminals – carrying two huge knives.

Gatwick Airport was put into lockdown at about 2am this morning (Mon) when the 30-year-old man was seen by security walking through a staff-only area – holding a kitchen knife in each hand.

Sussex Police rushed to the scene and tasered the man before he was able to harm anyone with the blades.

A spokesperson said the incident was not related to terrorism, and the man was arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons and making threats to kill.

The man, from Crawley, West Sussex, was tasered and arrested at the staff search area in the South Terminal of the busy airport.

Sussex Police Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said: “Officers at Gatwick are there to keep passengers and staff safe.

“This incident was dealt with swiftly and no members of the public or police were harmed.”

The man currently remains in police custody.

ENDS

Head of News & Social Media at The London Economic

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
208 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

European customers are “abandoning” UK firms as manufacturing figures sink
June 3, 2019
Galloway sacked after Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur remarks
June 3, 2019
What is the Best Diet for Athletes?
June 3, 2019
Crook leapt from dock to escape court…but got stuck in revolving entrance door
June 3, 2019