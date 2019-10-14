Murder Squad detectives probing a third knife murder in London in just four days were today questioning two 16-year-old boys.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was stabbed to death in Barnehurst, south east London, on Sunday afternoon.

His death follows the brutal knife murder of Baptista Adjei, 15, while still wearing his school uniform after getting off a bus in Stratford, east London, last Thursday afternoon.

Another 15-year-old was due to appear in court charged with talented footballer Baptista’s murder today.

An 18-year-old lad was also stabbed to death on the Brandon Estate in Camberwell, south east London, last Thursday night.

Police and paramedics were called to Barnehurst just before 2.50pm on Sunday to reports of fighting in the street.

The victim was found with a stab wound to his chest. He was rush to hospital, but he died just before 5.30pm. A post-mortem is due to take place.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday evening in connection with the stabbing while a second was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier today (MON) after he handed himself in at a south London police station.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell said: “A young man has been stabbed to death on a Sunday afternoon in the street, and now his family are left mourning and looking for answers.

“I am asking anyone with information, or who witnessed this fatal stabbing, to call police.

“In particular, I want to hear from you if you were passing around the time of the stabbing and may have recorded your car journey on a dashcam.

“You can answer the questions that are being asked by a grieving family by calling police and telling us what you know.”