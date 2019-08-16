A murder investigation has been launched after a police officer was killed as he attended a reported burglary in Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police said Pc Andrew Harper died following a “serious incident” at around 11.30pm on Thursday near to the A4, Bath Road, between Reading and Newbury.

Ten males aged between 13 and 30 have been arrested and remain in custody at various police stations across the Thames Valley, a statement from the force said.

The incident happened at the crossroads of Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill, near to the village of Sulhamstead, police said.

Pc Harper, from the Roads Policing Proactive Unit based at Abingdon Police Station, was killed while performing his duties, the force said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “Our deepest thoughts at this time are of course with Andrew’s friends and family, who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“Our thoughts also extend to all of Andrew’s colleagues within Thames Valley Police.

“As a force we are devastated at the loss of our colleague and will all be supporting each other at this difficult time.”

Officers remain at the scene of the incident. Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill remain closed but the A4, Bath Road, has reopened, police said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident, and I would like to reassure the public as well as our officers and staff that we have launched a full and thorough investigation to establish what has happened.

“We have made a total of 10 arrests in connection with this incident, and those arrested are currently in police custody. Those arrested are all male and aged between 13 and 30.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch. If you have any information which you think could be at all relevant to our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please leave details on our website or call 101.”