Police have been granted extra powers to stop and search people attending Notting Hill Carnival after almost 100 people were arrested over the weekend.

Police said that by 10pm on Sunday officers covering the carnival had arrested 97 people for alleged crimes including possessing offensive weapons, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

A section 60 order has been put in place for the area of the carnival and parts of Harrow Road, Scotland Yard said.

Notting Hill Carnival gold commander Dave Musker said the order was granted because of “incidents of violence” across London in recent days.

He added: “I have not made this decision lightly but it is the police’s job to ensure the security of all those planning to attend this event.”

“I will personally keep this order under constant review, and when I believe this no longer forms part of a proportionate policing plan, it will cease.”

A dozen people were detained on suspicion of assaulting police, 41 on drugs offences and nine on possession of an offensive weapon.

Among the 97 arrested were 10 on alleged public order offences, three on suspicion of sexual offences, two on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and three on actual bodily harm and assault.

Scotland Yard said 11 officers had been injured and needed medical attention.

Carnival-goers have also been warned to stay safe in the record-breaking bank holiday heat.

Several revellers were treated for dehydration as temperatures soared to between 32C and 33C – thought to be the hottest Notting Hill Carnival ever – as the annual celebration opened on Sunday.

A million people were expected to attend over the weekend, already the hottest late August bank holiday on record as the temperature reached close to 32 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

