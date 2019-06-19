TRENDING:
NewsPolitics

PM candidate Stewart talking with Gove about combining forces

June 19, 2019

 Rory Stewart, a contender to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, said he is in talks with environment minister Michael Gove, a rival candidate, about teaming up.

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner in the contest, won the most votes cast in the second round of voting to be leader of the Conservative Party.

“We are talking about combining forces because it is clear that Boris is going into the last round and the question is who is best placed to sit on a stage with Boris Johnson and who is best placed to ask the testing questions that need to be asked,” Stewart told the BBC.

credit;Reuters

After helping to win the Brexit referendum for the Leave side in 2016, Johnson’s bid to succeed David Cameron as prime minister was scuppered when his close ally Gove abruptly deserted him and announced his own candidacy.

The betrayal by Gove, whose parting shot was to say that “Boris cannot provide the leadership or build the team for the task ahead”, stopped Johnson’s march on Downing Street in 2016, allowing May to win the top job.

But her failure to get a divorce deal ratified by the British parliament destroyed her premiership.

Cocaine user spared jail on Michael Gove plea
Head of News & Social Media at The London Economic

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Deal, no deal or delay – What will May’s successor do about Brexit?
June 19, 2019
Cocaine user spared jail on Michael Gove plea
June 19, 2019
Airbus CEO says chances of no-deal Brexit increasing
June 19, 2019
How to Choose an Accountant For Your Small Business
June 19, 2019