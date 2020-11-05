Phillip Schofield snapped at Helen Whatley, the care minister, for for being “cold and heartless” after an ex-Coronation Street star was arrested for breaking her 97-year-old mum out of her care home.
Whatley lamented the “genuinely heartbreaking” stories of people with families in care homes during the pandemic, but was told by Schofield to “fix it”.
He said: ”Do you encourage care homes to call the police if a family come to pick up their 97-year-old mother? “It’s not necessarily about quantity of life, it’s about quality of life.
“Do you believe the care home was right to call the police?”
When the minister prevaricated, Schofield demanded that she “answer that question”.
“Where’s the compassion here, for a 97-year-old lady, who is in her final years, the family want to hug her, be with her – damn the consequences!
“They want her, she needs them, you look cold, you look heartless. This is affecting people’s mental health.
“There has to be a way around this.”
Related: Family with young child makes first Channel crossing since sinking tragedy
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.