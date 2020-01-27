The 50 pence piece commemorating Britain leaving the EU on January 31 has proved almost as divisive as Brexit itself.

While advocates for remaining in the EU have threatened to boycott the commemorative coin for the national act of self harm they see it symbolising, others are insisting the 50 pence piece should be shunned for being grammatically incorrect.

The coin, which enters circulation on January 31, reads: “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations.”

Credit;pa

The author Sir Philip Pullman called for “all literate people” to boycott the commemorative Brexit 50p for not having what’s termed an Oxford comma after the word “prosperity” to make its meaning clear.

The 'Brexit' 50p coin is missing an Oxford comma, and should be boycotted by all literate people. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) January 26, 2020

Others have suggested other clarifications on the commemorative coin to make it more accurate too:

Sajid Javid releases his new #Brexit50p currently worth about 42p compared to 2016. What will the #BrexitCoin be worth in 2020-21?#RussiaReportNOW pic.twitter.com/i5aBvuKDe1 — Mark Cunliffe (@MarkCunliffe76) January 26, 2020

A better message for the #brexit50p



Never forget the staggering price of the #brexit process to the UK economy pic.twitter.com/es5hke5efp — Borderline OK (@Borderline_OK) January 26, 2020

I'm very proud and it's a great honour to finally unveil my official design for the Brexit day 50p coin. pic.twitter.com/cC8tLDjWr6 — Wefail (@wefail) January 26, 2020

The designs of the new #brexit50p look good.

Worth a massive 35p after 31 January. pic.twitter.com/9jmijoi04e — Dan Herbert (@Herbieherbert10) January 26, 2020

"We knew what we voted for" they say as they pick through dog-sh:t pic.twitter.com/7pYI7rscGk — Laz,husband of Rachel. Destroyer of Worlds.🎪 (@lazaroumterror) January 26, 2020

Sajid Javid made a fortune by selling CDOs – the dodgy financial instruments that crashed the world economy – and had his bonus payments from Deutsche Bank channelled through a tax avoidance scheme in the Cayman Islands.#Brexit50phttps://t.co/q8ZKNvvTTO pic.twitter.com/c0d0H6H9Vn — Tom Scott (@Tom___Scott) January 26, 2020

About three million Brexit coins will enter circulation around the UK from Friday, with a further seven million to be added later in the year.

What do you think should be on the commemorative Brexit coin? – Comment below.