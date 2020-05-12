Public transport users should face away from each other when they cannot keep a two-metre gap, the Government has said.

New guidance issued by the Department for Transport on how to travel safely during the coronavirus outbreak states that passengers should minimise the time they spend near other people and avoid physical contact with them.

It acknowledges that “there may be situations where you can’t keep a suitable distance from people”, such as on busier services or at peak times.

The document states: “In these cases you should avoid physical contact, try to face away from other people.”

It goes on: “The risk of infection increases the closer you are to another person with the virus and the amount of time you spend in close contact.”

Packed public transport

There were reports of “packed” public transport and “rammed” roads in London yesterday morning following announcements that lockdown measures would be eased.

Footage of platforms at Canning Town and Queensbury stations on the Jubilee Line were filled with passengers early on, with complaints that many were not wearing masks.

TSSA General Secretary Manuel Cortes has warned Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris that if public transport passenger numbers increase to dangerous levels then “all bets are off”.

He said Boris Johnson’s “botched message” has “thrown public transport into chaos and panic”.

“No one knows what impact on passenger levels his confusion will cause, but we’re clear that safety must remain paramount.”

