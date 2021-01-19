A parody Twitter account for foodservice company Chartwells has been making the rounds on social media in the aftermath of the free school meals scandal.
Pictures of paltry free school meals posted by parents provoked outrage last week, with packages containing carrot stubs, halved tomatoes and a diced onion sent out.
The food packages were brought in to replace £30 vouchers given to vulnerable families as schools close for remote learning.
But several parents questioned whether they were getting the equivalent value, with one mum saying the contents of her parcel was worth no more than £5.22 if bought from Asda.
In response a parody Twitter account has been set up lampooning the pitiful government response.
The ‘Shartwells’ bio boasts to have been “Shafting poor families with hungry kids since time began with the help of the Tory government”.
Here’s a pick of the best posts so far:
It’s sushi tomorrow for the kids. pic.twitter.com/KP1GI8Kftg— Shartwells (@ChartwelIs_UK) January 18, 2021
We also make doors. pic.twitter.com/FP535Pl4sl— Shartwells (@ChartwelIs_UK) January 15, 2021
If you’re not a great cook you can request that your kids food parcel comes as prepared meals, the Cheeseburger and fries are very popular. pic.twitter.com/kgmNweG30t— Shartwells (@ChartwelIs_UK) January 14, 2021
We’ve loved seeing some of your fantastic creations from our great food packages this week. pic.twitter.com/Tox8fOdNwt— Shartwells (@ChartwelIs_UK) January 14, 2021
It’s lunch time here at the office, us 3 are never going to eat all of that! pic.twitter.com/K94BoOiXCI— Shartwells (@ChartwelIs_UK) January 14, 2021
Morning kids, did you all get the breakfast we sent out? pic.twitter.com/pu7kKZlmzp— Shartwells (@ChartwelIs_UK) January 14, 2021
Hi @Warburtons how thin can you slice bread?— Shartwells (@ChartwelIs_UK) January 13, 2021
