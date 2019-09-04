A paramedic was left weeping after trying to save the life of London’s 100th murder victim this year. He was stabbed in Stratford east London.

Emergency services worked on the teenager, believed to be around 16, for an hour after he was attacked.

Murder cops are now appealing for witnesses after the youth was knifed during a street fight last night.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to a council estate in West Ham, east London, shortly before 6.45pm.

Dad-of-six, Sadekur Rahman, 41 said he saw paramedics conducting CPR on the youth after peeking over his back garden wall.

He said: “The paramedics did try their best to save him.

“I overheard he had been stabbed in the thigh and just below the chest on his right hand side.

“None of us, neighbour or police, could identify him.

“When I saw the victim there were police and paramedics and they were pumping his heart. It was over an hour, they must have been trying very hard.

“My wife saw from the upstairs window that one of the paramedics started crying when he died.”

He said he only became aware of the incident due to hearing an air ambulance helicopter and the boy was unconscious throughout.

Mr Rahman added the boy,who appeared around 16-years-old and Asian, had been stabbed in a footpath where drugs dealers terrify the neighbourhood.

He said: “All of us here are scared of these sorts of things happening.

“They always come round and I’m afraid for my children.

“Sometimes I don’t even open my door when they are dealing there.”

Other neighbours said they saw a group of boys running from the scene, which is not covered by CCTV cameras.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “devastated” as the Met launched its latest murder investigation.