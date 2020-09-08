Households across the South East were shocked this morning as an earthquake shook homes and caused panic. Residents in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire reported feeling the quake and their “whole house shaking”.
One Twitter user said: “As if there was just some sort of mini earthquake in Hertfordshire. My bed shook, my windows rattled I was scared for a second.”
According to quake maps the epicentre was just northwest of Slough, in Berkshire, north of London.
ITV news producer Marcus Chippindale tweeted from Leighton Buzzard: “Pretty sure we just had an earthquake at home. 2020 is not done with us yet.”
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of southern England this morning, with witnesses describing houses shaking as if there had been “an explosion”.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said it is investigating reports of an earthquake in Bedfordshire.
Initial data on the BGS site suggested the quake was felt in the region of Leighton Buzzard at around 8.45am and was magnitude 3.3 at a depth of 10km.
We are getting reports of an earthquake in the Bedfordshire area.
We are currently investigating this event and will post again shortly with an update.
— British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) September 8, 2020
Local police said they were taking a “large” number of calls from concerned members of the public.
Witnesses told the PA news agency they felt “strong” shaking during the tremor.
Usha Chapman from Luton said: “I was on a video call with my mum when I felt a sideways push. The door rattled and the TV fixed to the wall also rattled.
“It lasted for five seconds.”
Bedfordshire Police said no injuries had been reported.
The force said in a tweet: “Our control room are currently experiencing a large number of calls due to an earthquake which was felt across the county. We have currently received no reports of any injuries or major structural damage.”
One person in Aylesbury wrote online that their house shook “as if it was hit by a vehicle”.
Another from Dacorum in Hertfordshire said: “Short quick quiet boom like an explosion.”
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.