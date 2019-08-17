In a post on Twitter, the journalist said he was with friends when they were attacked as they left a pub in the early hours of Sunday morning, as he was celebrating his birthday.

He wrote: “Six of us left the pub at 3am and were saying our goodbyes 30 metres away, then a group of 3-4 men left the pub, made a beeline for me, kicked me in the back, threw me on the ground, slamming my head, and kicked me in the skull.

“My friends were punched trying to defend me.”

This is a bit dramatic, so firstly I’m fine, but last night – when I was celebrating my birthday – I was attacked, along with my friends, in a blatant premeditated assault. — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) August 17, 2019

The group then scarpered: I don’t know if they said anything in the melee. I’m fine other than a big bump on my head and a cut back.



Given the far right attacks I’ve had in the streets, and generally escalating far right threats I’ve had, I’m in no doubt as to what this is. — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) August 17, 2019

Oh and thanks to my friends, who were assaulted defending me and who I love very much ❤️ — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) August 17, 2019

There was a lot of support for him on Twitter.

This is awful, i'm so sorry. Escape to Edinburgh sometime soon and get away from it for a bit x — Alasdair Clark (@alasdair_clark) August 17, 2019

This is awful. So much love for you Owen. Very scary times — Faiza Shaheen (@faizashaheen) August 17, 2019

This is absolutely horrifying. Glad you are okay and hope that swift justice is done. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) August 17, 2019

solidarity oj, it shouldn't need to be a courageous thing to hold the positions you do in public, but we live in a very alarming present, all the best with everything ✊ — Stan The Golden Boy (@tristandross) August 17, 2019