Over a thousand staff at commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts were told to work from home after a visitor to the site tested positive for coronavirus.

The case is the second such incident in as many days at London’s Canary Wharf financial hub which has turned into an eerily quiet hub recent days.

“Platts has a robust business continuity plan to ensure there are no disruptions to our MOC (market-on-close) price assessment process and the essential commodity market intelligence our customers rely on across news and analytics,” a company statement said.

Yesterday, HSBC asked around 100 people to work from home after a worker in its research division tested positive for the illness.

“We have been informed that one of our employees at 8 Canada Square has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This colleague is under medical supervision and has self-isolated,” the spokeswoman said.

“All staff whose roles allow remote working have been told they can work from home if preferred.”

