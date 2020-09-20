In news that will shock many The Independent reported that around 130 people met for a stag hunt.

The publication reports that almost all none of the attendees were wearing masks which critics have said “made a mockery of the social sacrifices” of others to limit the spread of coronavirus.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned Britain is at a “tipping point” as he refused to rule out a second national coronavirus lockdown if the public fails to follow social distancing rules.

With cases rising across the country, Mr Hancock said there was a danger the numbers could “shoot through the roof” unless effective action was taken to halt the spread of the virus.

His warning came as the Government announced anyone in England who refuses an order to self-isolate could face a fine of up to £10,000.

The Health Secretary said that hospital admissions for the disease were doubling “every eight days” and would be followed by an increase in the number of deaths.

Hunt

The Devon and Somerset Staghounds, recently received a £10,000 grant and a £50,000 loan from taxpayer-backed coronavirus schemes.

On Thursday a witness from the League Against Cruel Sports spotted the crowd.

It is estimated there were 30 riders, up to 70 cars, each with more than one follower in, and several quad bikes at the hunt.

Witness Paul Tillsley to the Independent: “It makes a mockery of the sacrifices people are making around the country to limit gatherings and stop the spread of the disease.

“A large number of them were elderly so vulnerable to coronavirus. It’s ridiculous – we can’t meet more than six people in our gardens but if you’re on horseback hunting it’s fine.

“I only saw one person with a mask on. Yet you go to the high street and everyone in shops wears masks. These people were undermining all that.”

Grouse

Grouse shooting and hunting with guns in England are among outdoor activities exempted from the government’s “rule of six” coronavirus regulations.

During last Wednesday’s PMQs standing Angela Rayner, said: “This winter, we are staring down the barrel of a second wave with no plan for the looming crisis.

“People can’t say goodbye to their loved ones, grandparents can’t see their grandchildren and frontline staff can’t get the tests that they need – and what was the top priority for the Covid war cabinet this weekend? Restoring grouse shooting.”

Related – Tory council hands £50k of Covid-19 bailouts to fox hunting groups