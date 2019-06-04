TRENDING:
Over 100,000 Muslims descend on Birmingham for Europe’s largest Eid celebration

June 4, 2019

Extraordinary pictures show more than 100,000 Muslims gathering in a British park for the largest Eid celebration of its kind in Europe.

Worshippers from across the globe crammed into Small Heath Park, in Birmingham, to mark the end of Ramadan on Tuesday (4/6).

credit’SWNS

Following a religious month of dawn to dusk fasting, the largest gathering of Muslims in Europe flocked to the city for the “Festival of Breaking the Fast.”

Organisers said over 106,000 people attended this year’s event – more than the capacity of Barcelona FC’s Nou Camp stadium.

credit;SWNS

Families – some who had travelled to Birmingham from as far as the USA – got to their knees in unison for morning prayers at 9am.

credit;SWNS

They then descending on the numerous stalls and activities available – which included fairground rides, miniature golf and laser clay pigeon shooting.

credit;SWNS

The Celebrate Eid event, hosted by Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre, is now in its seventh year and has seen growing numbers since its first major event in 2012, where 12,000 people attended

Last year 140,000 Muslims took part in the celebrations.

credit;SWNS

A spokesperson for Green Lane Masjid & Community Centre, said: “This celebration is one of the most important in the Islamic religious calendar and it’s an opportunity for us all to come together in peace and unity.

“We’re all overwhelmed that so many people from different faiths and from across the world have travelled to Birmingham for this year’s Celebrate Eid.

credit;SWNS

“We’ve been working for months with five local Mosques and our charity partner Human Appeal to organise the community for a memorable day of prayer, games and fun.”

