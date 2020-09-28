As many University students are locked down in their halls of residence due to Covid outbreaks, the demand for Government to act is growing by the minute.
Gavin Williamson, who was heavily criticised for his approach to A-Level and GCSE results, has not given a single interview since university students were forced to self-isolate in their halls.
There have even been threats to keep students in their hall over the festive period if the problem doesn’t improve.
There is concern Williamson has abandoned University students who desperately need help during this worrying time.
Falsely imprisoned
A number of Manchester Metropolitan University students self-isolating in a Covid-19 lockdown have raised claims they are being falsely imprisoned.
Lawyers at a chambers which specialises in human rights and civil liberties have also questioned the legality of security staff enforcing the 14-day isolation of 1,700 students at two accommodation blocks in the city.
While a Liverpool-based law firm appealed through social media to students at Birley campus and Cambridge Halls to seek its help “pro bono”.
Students described being scared and confused as their accommodation was locked down on Friday after 127 people tested positive for coronavirus.
Bosses at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) told students that following discussions with Public Health England and Manchester City Council, the decision was “deemed necessary” to prevent the spread of the virus to other students, staff or the local community.
The university added: “We appreciate this self-isolation period will present difficulties for you, especially coming so soon after your arrival at the university.
“We are here to support you, and our staff are working hard with local partners to make this period more manageable for you.”
New fines
People across England will be legally required to self-isolate from this week if they test positive for coronavirus or are contacted by the test and trace service or risk being hit with new fines.
The legal duty to self-isolate comes into force on Monday – with fines starting at £1,000 and increasing up to £10,000 for repeat offenders or serious breaches, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.
People who have received a positive test must isolate for 10 days after displaying symptoms or their test date if they do not have symptoms, while members of their household must isolate for 14 days.
The DHSC also said that police resources will be used to check compliance in the highest incidence areas and in high-risk groups based on “local intelligence”.
But people on low incomes who cannot work from home and have lost income as a result will also be eligible for a new £500 test and trace support payment, it added.
Criticism of Gavin
Williamson’s absence has been questioned on social media.
