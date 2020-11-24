As we find ourselves in the biggest economic slump we have ever known, with a double whammy of Brexit and a Pandemic to deal with, it appears millions of pounds of public money will be spent on a “Festival of Brexit.”
It is set to receive £29 million in funding amid backlash the money could have been spent on free school lunches.
The announcement comes after the pay of four million public sector workers were put on freeze, potentially saving the Treasury £2.5 billion in the first year, according to a Tory-linked think tank.
Lump sum
Britain’s “Festival of Brexit” is on track to receive a lump sum of funding in this Wednesday’s spending review.
Festival officials have they cash will be spent on “show-stopping events” to showcase British art, culture, and tech to “boost national pride and celebrate what it means to be British”.
The government is also expected to announce £152 million for post-Covid partying in 2022, as well as funds for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for next summer.
As you can imagine this news has left many people very frustrated.
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Related: Video of the next Secretary of State extolling importance of EU in impeccable French goes viral
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .