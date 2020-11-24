As we find ourselves in the biggest economic slump we have ever known, with a double whammy of Brexit and a Pandemic to deal with, it appears millions of pounds of public money will be spent on a “Festival of Brexit.”

It is set to receive £29 million in funding amid backlash the money could have been spent on free school lunches.

The announcement comes after the pay of four million public sector workers were put on freeze, potentially saving the Treasury £2.5 billion in the first year, according to a Tory-linked think tank.

Lump sum

Britain’s “Festival of Brexit” is on track to receive a lump sum of funding in this Wednesday’s spending review.

Festival officials have they cash will be spent on “show-stopping events” to showcase British art, culture, and tech to “boost national pride and celebrate what it means to be British”.

The government is also expected to announce £152 million for post-Covid partying in 2022, as well as funds for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for next summer.

As you can imagine this news has left many people very frustrated.

Reactions

1.

Nice. That’s the annual salary of over 1000 NHS nurses. Or a small pay rise for every single one of them. https://t.co/HKQC98dogD — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 24, 2020

2.

‘Festival of Brexit’ set to get £29m in the spending review. Think how many school meals and nurses’ salaries you could pay with the money to be squandered on a celebration of Boris Johnson’s incompetence, preposterous untruths and broken promises. — Mary Riddell (@MaryRiddell) November 24, 2020

3.

They want to spend £29m on a Festival of Brexit but refused to support hungry children in half term? I am not even shocked by the government's priorities anymore, just exacerbated. I have 0 respect for them. — 𝐉𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐱™️ (@BeckySnowden92) November 24, 2020

4.

Latest from the Festival of Brexit: pic.twitter.com/JFJoSq9wws — Mike Lovell (@mikellovell) November 24, 2020

5.

Never mind hungry children, underpaid NHS staff and millions of jobless people denied any government support.



Let's spend £29 million on a Festival of Brexit to celebrate the stupidest thing this country has ever done!#FestivalofBrexit



(Image by @Coldwar_Steve) pic.twitter.com/Z1p8UyIRYH — Cornwall for Europe #FBPE (@Cornwall4EU) November 24, 2020

6.

I'm really looking forward to the festival of Brexit. A vision of the future as we watch the nobility ride by on a horse and trap, an hours queue at food kiosks aptly named 'bread rations', letting my daughter have a go on the 'sweep a chimney ride' and 'shout at the foreigners' — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Cut-throat Bigot And Smug (@SkewSpew) November 24, 2020

