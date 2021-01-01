In what we are sure is not an ominous sign of things to come, a ten-metre-deep sinkhole has opened up at the makeshift lorry park at Manston Airport.
Investigators are busy determining the cause of the collapse – and have cordoned off the area. It has already reduced the capacity of the lorry park significantly, with 50 fewer HGVs now able to cram onto the runway.
The hole first appeared on Boxing Day. Last week, Manston took the weight of about 4,000 lorries amid widespread border chaos.
The Department for Transport says it has sealed off the area – and local authorities are on site.
“Once we became aware of the issue at Manston we acted quickly to ensure the specific area was safely cordoned off, allowing the rest of the airfield to remain in use,” a DfT spokesman said.
