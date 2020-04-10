Britain’s oldest coronavirus survivor has been pictured giving a double thumbs up after he beat coronavirus aged 101.

Keith Watson posed with nurses who cared for him at Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, Worcs.

He spent two weeks on ward 12 of the hospital after being struck down with Covid-19 but amazingly he has made a full recovery.

Worcestershire Acute NHS Trust tweeted a picture of Keith as he was allowed to go home.

They said: “This is Keith, he’s 101 years old.

“He went home today after beating Coronavirus! Raising handsFolded hands

“Well done to everyone on Ward 12 at the Alexandra Hospital for looking after Keith so well for the past two weeks.”

Related: European Parliament opens up to homeless during shutdown