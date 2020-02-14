Brexiteer Colin Browning found himself in the middle of a Twitter storm today after he bemoaned immigration queues at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The Leave advocate said “this isn’t the Brexit I voted for” as he was forced to wait for nearly an hour at customs before his passport was checked.

“Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for,” he wrote on Twitter.

Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for. pic.twitter.com/QcSne9d4qW — Colin Browning (@ColinBrowning14) February 13, 2020

When another user commented on Mr Browning’s post saying he “got what [he] voted for”, the Brexit supporter replied: “I didn’t vote to stand in a queue for over an hour why [sic] some jobsworth checks our passports.

“I spent more time at immigration than I did in the air getting to my destination.”

I was tempted to feel sorry for Colin's mentions. Strong "get me the manager" class vibes here at best. But then I saw this ⬇️. Fuck 'im. pic.twitter.com/5zwOxQbUFI — Not🚩THAT🚩Jane🌹 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@THAT_Jane) February 14, 2020

Officials at Schiphol have previously warned that people travelling from the UK could expect delays upon arriving in Amsterdam after Britain’s exit from the EU.

Analysis by the Dutch government has suggested it could take between an extra 50 minutes to an hour for passengers on busy flights to get through the system due to additional document checks.

However, it is unlikely that current delays have been caused by Brexit as the UK is currently in a transition period with the EU during which travel arrangements will not change until January 2021.

Related: Corbyn should feel flattered, the Conservatives are ripping off his manifesto