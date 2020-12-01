A Cardio-Thoracic Intensive Care nurse took social media by storm yesterday after tweeting a heartbreaking response to Laurence Fox’s “idiotic” Covid-19 tweet.
The one-time actor turned full-time culture warrior, fresh off launching his own political party, took to Twitter to brag about breaking lockdown restrictions this weekend.
“Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and put the world to rights,” Fox said. “It was lovely. You’ll never take that away from people.”
Fox then lashed out at the NHS, saying: “Stay out. Protect your rights,” he added. “If the NHS can’t cope, then the NHS isn’t fit for purpose.”
Finally, he added: “Compliance is violence.”
A nurse has hit back at the mind-boggling brag with a heart-wrenching story.
Named on Twitter as Joanna Louise, she replied to his tweet saying: “Just held a persons hand as they died alone, without their family or loved ones by their side.
“Glad you enjoyed your meal.”
Just held a persons hand as they died alone, without their family or loved ones by their side. Glad you enjoyed your meal. https://t.co/L4FrRUnIdx pic.twitter.com/RWkBELdRXA— Joanna 🌈 (@joanna_louise0) November 30, 2020
Coronavirus infections fell by almost a third in England during the second national lockdown, research suggests.
There was a 30 per cent drop in cases across the country over almost a fortnight this month, the latest interim findings from Imperial College London’s React study showed.
Regionally, the research suggests infections fell by more than half in the North West and North East, and were also down in Yorkshire and the Humber.
But prevalence remained high in the East Midlands and West Midlands.
