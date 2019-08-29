Hugh Grant has launched an expletive-laden attack at Boris Johnson in which he called the Prime Minister an “over-promoted rubber bath toy”.

The Four Weddings And A Funeral actor was responding on Twitter to a video in which Mr Johnson gave an explanation for his decision to suspend Parliament in September, a move which constitutional experts and MPs across the spectrum said was aimed at stopping MPs debating Brexit and preventing a needlessly devastating exit with no deal for the country.

Mr Grant tweeted: “You will not f*** with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend.

“F*** off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects.”

The Queen on Wednesday approved Mr Johnson’s request to prorogue Parliament no earlier than September 9 and no later than September 12, until October 14.

Opposition leaders had been hoping to use the period after Parliament returns from its summer recess on September 3 to work on a law to prevent a no-deal Brexit, in light of the PM’s promise to take the UK out of the European Union by the October 31 deadline whether or not an agreement had been reached.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell vowed to prevent the economically devastating outcome, but said it would be “very tight” now.

Hugh Grant’s outraged reaction to Johnson’s undemocratic ploy wasn’t the only expletive-laden protest.

Thousands chanted “oh Boris you wanker” in Westminster as protests erupted around the country in support of Parliament.

