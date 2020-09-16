Oasis star Noel Gallagher has sparked outrage after saying wearing a mask is “pointless”.

The outspoken singer/ songwriter orchestrated a bitter vent on the Matt Morgan podcast, questioning the effectiveness of face coverings and their importance in stopping the spread of airborne diseases.

“It’s not a law. There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now … I choose not to wear one. If I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else … it’s a piss-take. There’s no need for it … They’re pointless”, he said.

Noel Gallagher refuses to wear a Covid mask and is therefore unlikely to be performing Live Forever again — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 15, 2020

Contrary to Gallagher’s complaint, by UK law you must wear a face covering on public transport, as well as in concert halls, shops, hotels and numerous other public locations.

Various studies have found mask wearing to be effective in reducing the risk of catching Covid-19, including ones by Duke university in the US, and Oxford university.

Gallagher said he had resisted calls to wear a mask on a train and in shops. “I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going, ‘Can you put your mask on,’ on the train, ‘because the transport police will get on and fine you a thousand pounds.

“But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating.’ So I was saying: Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me, but see me having a sandwich and go, leave him, he’s having his lunch?

“Why do you have to wear one when you’re having a fucking haircut, but you don’t have to wear one in the pub?” he added. He referred to Morgan, who argued in favour of mask wearing, as a “cowardly germophobe”.

It's not about YOU getting the virus, it's about you SPREADING the virus, you enormous chicken-faced bellend! https://t.co/q2VCc6bhvO — Grumpy aka Agent Tired Tortoise (@GrumpyYetAmusin) September 15, 2020

Gallagher is not the only Mancunian indie star to have voiced doubt over the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown tweeted: “No lockdown no tests no tracks no masks no vax,” later adding: “So im a Conspiracy Theorist HA! a term invented by the lame stream media to discredit those who can smell and see through the government/media lies and propaganda #researchanddestroy.”

