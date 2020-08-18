There was nowhere to hide for the government in today’s papers as vast swathes of the traditionally pro-Tory mainstream media turned against the party.
The Daily Mail led the reaction to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson’s major U-turn over GCSE and A-level grades in England.
It says the episode represents “another fine mess” from the Government in a notable depart from their usual pro-Conservative line.
Tuesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/prjz11649H— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 17, 2020
Another typical ally, The Express, says the result is a “victory for common sense”, while The Times warns there will be a “scramble for university places” for tens of thousands of students “still facing doubt over their futures”.
Tomorrow's front page: 'Victory for common sense in exams fiasco' https://t.co/fNxaSxa4I0#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5ccew8g2TA— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 17, 2020
The Daily Star also pulled out a fine performance with this front cover:
Another gold star for @dailystar front page today. During the farcical reign of this Government they have published some cracking splashes. Keep it up. #newspaper #news #media pic.twitter.com/aBHFTJaL1A— Joely Carey (@TheJoelyCarey) August 18, 2020
While The Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Williamson has “blamed the exam regulator” Ofqual for the “results chaos”.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: "Williamson shifts blame on to exam watchdog after grades climbdown"#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Gu510ZLk9L— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 17, 2020
