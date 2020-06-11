Nigel Farage has left LBC with “immediate effect”, the broadcaster has said.
The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader had been a regular presenter on the station.
In a statement, the broadcaster said: “Nigel Farage’s contract with LBC is up very shortly and, following discussions with him, Nigel is stepping down from LBC with immediate effect.
“We thank Nigel for the enormous contribution he has made to LBC and wish him well.”
Mr Farage has often courted controversy as a presenter and a politician.
But his friendship with Donald Trump helped secure the station an interview with the US president in October last year.
LBC are wrong, though polite, to thank him for his contribution. Nigel Farage’s only contribution was to bring the station negative publicity and a lowering of esteem amongst the listening classes. The problem with LBC not renewing (a euphemism for timely firing perhaps) is that such an opportunist will break out somewhere else in the media.