Nigel Farage bemoaned losing his freedom of movement last night after Boris Johnson placed the UK on a police-enforced lockdown.

The Brexit Party leader, who has campaigned to restrict movement throughout most of his political career, hit out at the PM for asking Brits to stay at home even though the government still has no testing regime.

We are being asked to give up our freedom by a government who still have no testing regime.



South Korea showed the way on this, but we are behind every other country. Not good enough. pic.twitter.com/nW94vv7NwK — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 23, 2020

Drastic measures

Johnson unveiled drastic new measures in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak yesterday evening.

The Prime Minister ordered people only to leave their homes under a list of “very limited purposes”, banned public gatherings of more than two people and ordered the closure of non-essential shops.

But police chiefs warned of phone lines being inundated with calls on Monday night with questions about what movements are still permitted, while MPs also called for answers.

In an address to the nation from Downing Street, Mr Johnson ordered people to only leave their homes to shop for basic necessities “as infrequently as possible”, and to only perform one form of exercise a day.

They can also seek medical help, provide care to a vulnerable person or travel to work if “absolutely necessary”, under the measures to last until at least Easter Monday.

“That’s all – these are the only reasons you should leave your home,” he said.

“You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say no. You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.”

UK death toll

A failure to follow the rules could see police dispersing gatherings and imposing fines, which Government officials said would start at £30.

After the UK death toll hit 335, the PM ordered the immediate closure of non-essential stores including those selling electronics and clothing.

Sports Direct came in for heavy criticism for keeping its stores open after the Prime Minister’s announcement.

Management justified the move on the basis that selling sporting and fitness equipment makes the company a vital asset during a national shutdown, according to an email seen by the PA news agency.

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery questioned the decision, tweeting: “Who on earth does Mike Ashley think he is? He’s prepared to endanger the life of his employees and the public at large.”

The Prime Minister also ordered a ban on all public gatherings of more than two people – other than those they live with.

Other premises to join pubs and restaurants in being closed are libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms, places of worship and hotels.

Parks will remain open for exercise, but all social events including weddings and baptisms will be stopped. Funerals can continue.

Measures will be “under constant review”

Mr Johnson said the measures will be “under constant review” and will be considered for relaxation in three weeks if the evidence allows.

Politicians who had piled pressure on the PM to enforce strict measures amid fears people were disregarding social distancing advice largely welcomed his announcement.

But there were calls for answers to the public’s concerns after the PM scrapped his daily press conference on Monday to announce the measures in a statement.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley warned the public not to “cripple our phone” lines with enquiries on the PM’s announcement.

Lincolnshire Police warned of an “extremely high volume” of calls, and Humberside Chief Constable Lee Freeman said his force had received “a number of calls” on the subject which he said he was unable to answer.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “There now needs to be clear guidance to employers and workers about which workplaces should close – and the Government must close the loopholes to give security to all workers, including the self-employed, as well as renters and mortgage holders.”

Lockdown

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the measures that “amount to a lockdown” were “essential for the protection of all of us”.

Ironically, hours after the PM placed the UK on lockdown, China said it was lifting restrictions on movement in most areas of Hubei province on Wednesday, ending a lockdown in the place coronavirus first surfaced.

Mr Johnson, whose announcement prompted a surge of traffic to online supermarket websites, is to hold a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, but some ministers will be joining online instead of heading to Downing Street.

Forty-six more people died in England alongside four in Scotland and four in Wales on Monday, taking the number who have died in British hospitals after testing positive to 335. Those who have died in England range in age from 18 to 105.

In an earlier escalation of advice, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told citizens travelling overseas to return to the UK using commercial routes that are still running.

“If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can,” he said.

Foreign Office staff are working to help citizens get back where routes have been halted due to the crisis.

Meanwhile, emergency legislation to tackle the outbreak cleared the House of Commons after MPs chose not to oppose the third reading of the Coronavirus Bill.

