NHS Trusts in England pocketed a whopping £90 million from staff car parking charges last year, shock figures show.
The official NHS Digital stats released today show in2019/20 trusts raked in £90 million from staff parking charges – up £4 million from the year before.
Some hard-up NHS staff, including nurses, cleaners and midwifes have been forced to pay up to £2.50 an hour to park at work.
A previous investigation by GMB found some trusts are charging hard-up keyworkers up to £1,300 a year to park.
Rachel Harrison, GMB National Officer, said: “Charging dedicated NHS staff to park at work is disgraceful at the best of times. In the middle of a pandemic it is sickening..
“Government cuts have inflicted a heavy toll on the NHS, but Trusts should not be clawing that cash back by charging the people we rely on to keep us alive.
“GMB persuaded the Government to scrap parking charges for all health and social care staff at the start of the pandemic. But now many are charging once again.
“Ministers must nowsupport our healthcare heroes by enforcing free hospital staff parking and scrapping plans to reintroduce charges once the pandemic ends.
Related: Homelessness campaigners lash out at ministers for stopping life-saving scheme
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .