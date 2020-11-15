NHS staff will receive an early Christmas treat following one of the most testing years in their history as car parking fees get hiked 200 per cent from the start of December.

An internal document leaked in the Mail on Sunday shows the cost of annual parking permits will skyrocket at one of the UK’s biggest trusts, with new permits costing up to £1,440.

The average nurse salary is currently £33,384, meaning in some cases the charges will account for the best part of a monthly wage.

One senior nurse, who has worked for the NHS for 30 years, will see her annual parking charge rise from £240 to £720 as a result.

She said: “We’re being treated badly enough as nurses with no real pay rise.

“Morale is low anyway. We’re all absolutely shattered, and you don’t feel your hospital is supporting you in any shape or form.”

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow health secretary said: “What a disgusting kick in the teeth to hard-working, brave NHS staff in the middle of the second coronavirus wave.

“The fat cats running these car parks should be ashamed. Matt Hancock needs to step in and sort this out.”

This summer a Health Minister said free parking could not continue ‘indefinitely’ but the Government refused to clarify when it would end.

Staff at the trust were told the ‘new permits and pricing will be effective from December 1’.

