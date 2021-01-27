Most of the papers carry the Prime Minister’s announcement he was “deeply sorry” as Government figures showed more than 100,000 people in the UK had died after contracting coronavirus.
The Times leads with a simple headline of “100,000 deaths”, with the i saying Britain has become the first European nation to pass the “grim milestone”.
100,000 deaths#tomorrowspaperstoday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/Lcs94YG4BG— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 26, 2021
I: 100,162 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JkGmapSUL0— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 26, 2021
“I am deeply sorry” about the death toll, Boris Johnson is quoted as saying on the front of The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, Metro, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail.
Guardian front page, Wednesday 27 January 2021: 'I'm deeply sorry': PM faces questions over death toll pic.twitter.com/bqmpmLPTUz— The Guardian (@guardian) January 26, 2021
The front page of tomorrow's @Telegraph— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 26, 2021
'I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost'#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/UuzdKsba6d pic.twitter.com/PAIZyapi6Z
Wednesday's front page:— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) January 26, 2021
‘I AM DEEPLY SORRY
FOR EVERY LIFE LOST’#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/pXIQYGDz32
EXPRESS: I’m deeply sorry for every life lost #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/m3GYzWiebG— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 26, 2021
Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/Fghe7nTd7M— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 26, 2021
The PM, shown with a bowed head, is cited by The Sun as saying “We will remember them”.
On tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson ‘deeply sorry’ for 100k deaths vowing ‘greater resolve’ to defeat Covid https://t.co/nHq8Oe7AzG pic.twitter.com/gtFNdAFzrN— The Sun (@TheSun) January 26, 2021
Meanwhile the Daily Star says it has “created a monster” as bookies support the paper’s suggestion TV presenter Piers Morgan replace Mr Johnson in Downing Street.
Tomorrow's front page: Oops! We seem to have created a monster @piersmorgan #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/pnBKb4CD7X pic.twitter.com/2xsg5ELIh3— Daily Star (@dailystar) January 26, 2021
Related: Moody’s pass judgement on Johnson’s trade deal “skewed in the EU’s favour”
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .