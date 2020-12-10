The papers are led by Boris Johnson’s dinner with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.
The Daily Mail reports it was a “dramatic night over fish supper”, the i quotes Downing Street as saying “very large gaps remain between the two sides” and The Independent has the Prime Minister leaving Belgium “empty-handed”.
Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/HnTqvFEOHL— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 9, 2020
I: Fudge for last supper at EU talks #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qp2Z0SHIK1— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 9, 2020
INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: @BorisJohnson fails to secure Brexit concessions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fltWrZlc6v— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 9, 2020
Metro carries the headline “Give us a meal deal”, the PM says in The Guardian an agreement is still possible and The Times reports Mr Johnson “refuses to back down in face of Brexit deadlock”, with the Daily Express also saying the premier was “standing firm”.
Thursday's front page:— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) December 9, 2020
GIVE US A
MEAL DEAL#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/Eu0PW1gUfQ
Guardian front page, Thursday 10 December 2020: Deal still possible, says PM at last-ditch Brexit dinner pic.twitter.com/MY075mJvSe— The Guardian (@guardian) December 9, 2020
The Times 10/12/20— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 9, 2020
Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen the European Commission chief, removed their masks before a dinner in Brussels last night at which they searched for a deal. Photo : Olivier Hoslet/AFP via Getty Images#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/DR4q0mnUMj
EXPRESS: Boris: take it or leave it #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VjDWgyQnpF— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 9, 2020
There are just four days to “save trade deal after Brussels talks go badly”, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 9, 2020
'Four days to save trade deal after Brussels talks go badly'#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/sgUBgo0jzV
And the Daily Mirror reports Tesco is stockpiling food for the new years amid fears the PM will fail to negotiate a trade pact with the bloc.
Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Tesco’s Food Stockpile for No-Deal#tomorrowspaperstoday— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 9, 2020
Read more: https://t.co/WaTnamjvhQ pic.twitter.com/Q6WAhZiYUX
