New Zealand has become one of the first countries in the world to be completely free of coronavirus for 100 days after effectively tackling the virus early doors.

The South Pacific nation hit the landmark number as life returned to normal for many people, with rugby games at packed stadiums taking pace and bars and restaurants opening freely.

Vietnam also nearly reached 100 days but was “stumped” on 99 when a spike in cases in the city of Da Nang caught everyone by surprise.

So far there has been just 10 deaths in the Southeast Asian country and just 22 in New Zealand.

Both governments have been praised for their response to the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Brazil has surpassed a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, with the country showing no signs of crushing the disease five months after its first reported case.

The nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 1,000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May, and reported 905 more in the 24 hours to Saturday night, edging its toll into six figures.

The health ministry said there had been a total of 3,012,412 confirmed infections, while Brazil’s death toll sits second only to the United States.

