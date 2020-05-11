New data has revealed the most common professions of people who have died after contracting coronavirus in England and Wales.

The ONS stats, revealed for the first time, found that people working in social care, including care workers and home carers, have “significantly” higher death rates involving Covid-19 than the working population as a whole.

For male social care workers in England and Wales, the rate of death involving Covid-19 is estimated to be 23.4 deaths per 100,000 males, while for female social care workers the figure is 9.6.

Men working as security guards had one of the highest rates, with 45.7 deaths per 100,000 (63 deaths).

Other professions among men include taxi drivers and chauffeurs (36.4 deaths per 100,000); bus and coach drivers (26.4 deaths per 100,000); chefs (35.9 deaths per 100,000); and sales and retail assistants (19.8 deaths per 100,000).

Back to work

The news comes after Boris Johnson announced last night that those who cannot work from home should go back to work today.

This includes people who work in construction or manufacturing, as well as the key workers who have been at work throughout the crisis.

Public transport and London roads were noticeably busier this morning following the Prime Minister’s announcement.

Ava-Santina, a producer of the James O’Brien show on LBC, tweeted: “Rammed on the roads in Central London this morning. Rammed.

“Mostly construction workers in vans/waiting at bus stops. Drove through Old St & The City and saw not one banker in a suit (usual hot-spot, especially at 7AM).

“Take from that what you will.”

