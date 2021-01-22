Netflix paid just £3.2 million in corporation tax in the UK in 2019 – despite making an estimated £940 million from its British subscribers.
After lockdowns drove global subscribers past 200 million in 2020, Netflix UK reported revenues of £120 million and pre-tax profits of £13 million across the three businesses it has registered at Companies House.
But the millions of pounds the streaming giant makes from the monthly fees of the 11 million British subscribers it had accrued by the end of 2019 are funnelled through separate accounts at its European headquarters in the Netherlands.
Other tech behemoths – including Google and Amazon – employ similar tactics, attracting criticism from thinktank Taxwatch – which estimates that, in 2018, Netflix moved up to £330 million in profits from its international operations to low-tax jurisdictions like the Netherlands.
The firm – which has recently raised subscription costs in the UK – said in November that it intends to start declaring the money it makes from British subscribes to UK tax authorities this year.
Last year, UK subscriber numbers reached roughly 13 million – translating to revenues over £1.14 billion.
Revenue from Brits – who pay between £5.99 and £11.99 a month – has more than doubled in the last three years. About a third of Netflix’s original productions – like The Crown and Sex Education – are made in the UK.
“We pay all the taxes required and are committed to paying an active role in supporting British production and creative talent for the long term,” a Netflix spokesman told the Guardian.
“We are proud to be increasing our investment in the UK’s creative industries, helping to create thousands of jobs and showcasing British storytelling and culture to the world.”
Related: Foreign NHS workers in England could be denied a Covid vaccine
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .