Children across the country will be able to access books online for free during school closures.

Oak National Academy, a Government-backed virtual school, is launching a virtual library so pupils can read books from popular children’s authors digitally during the latest lockdown.

The library, formed with The National Literacy Trust, has been launched after measures were taken to close schools in England to the majority of pupils until February half-term.

Children will be provided with a free-to-access book every week from the library’s author of the week.

Audiobooks

The initiative aims to increase access to e-books and audiobooks for the most disadvantaged young readers during closures and support the literacy of children most affected by Covid-19.

The launch of the library came as 4.1 million pupils accessed the Oak National Academy in the past fortnight – and more than 28 million lessons have been provided since the start of the new school term on January 4.

All pupils in England – except children of key workers and vulnerable pupils – have moved to remote education until mid-February amid school closures.

Dame Jacqueline Wilson’s The Story Of Tracy Beaker, illustrated by Nick Sharratt, is the first book to feature and will be entirely free to access and read for a week from January 17.

Dame Jacqueline said: “I think it’s vitally important that every child should have an opportunity to access books. As most schools – and their libraries – are closed at the moment, the free online library is needed more than ever.”

🤯 🤯 🤯



We're totally blown away by just how many teachers and families we've been able to help since the start of 2021.



To each and every one of you: have a great (and restful!) weekend. We'll see you for more next week. 💪 #LearnWithOak pic.twitter.com/47crUflESV — Oak National Academy (@OakNational) January 15, 2021

Matt Hood, principal of Oak National Academy, said: “We know a love of reading starts with access to books. With millions of children learning with Oak National Academy over the first week of term, it’s incredible to be able to add to our offer something vital for children’s literacy and their mental wellbeing.”

Difficult time

Jonathan Douglas, chief executive of the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are entering another extremely difficult time and Oak Academy’s infrastructure and reach is essential for allowing as many children as possible to access a world of great literature.”

He added: “Many children’s literacy skills were profoundly affected by the first lockdown and school closures. We will do everything in our power to support children, families and teachers during this new lockdown period.”

Related: Free school meals: Labour demands Gavin Williamson resigns as he ‘plainly isn’t up to the job”