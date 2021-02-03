The death of Captain Sir Tom Moore at the age of 100 features on many of Wednesday’s front pages along with a study suggesting the Oxford vaccine may reduce transmission of Covid-19.
The Times leads with hopes being raised about lockdown being eased after researchers found the Oxford vaccine “significantly” reduces the risk of coronavirus transmission.
THE TIMES: Oxford jab does reduce of coronavirus #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tGnlDrTCkw— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 2, 2021
The Daily Telegraph features a large picture of Sir Tom, while its main story is on a single dose of the Oxford jab preventing two thirds of onward infection.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 2, 2021
'Captain Tom was the very best of us'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Jtr3jh0I5o
Metro has a picture of Sir Tom with the headline “We’ve lost a national treasure”, while the i calls him “The best of us”.
Wednesday's front page:— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) February 2, 2021
WE’VE LOST A
NATIONAL TREASURE#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/fSEkcSWUjy
Wednesday's front page: The best of us – nation salutes Captain Sir Tom Moore#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/M1ER4O3IKg— i newspaper (@theipaper) February 2, 2021
The Sun says the country has “united in mourning” for the “walking inspiration”, and the Daily Mirror calls him a “hero of our time”.
Tomorrow's front page: Britain unites in mourning for Captain Tom Moore – the walking inspiration who lifted us during Covid's darkest days https://t.co/CfPvglFksj pic.twitter.com/RbkyPmOmZd— The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2021
Wednesday's Front Page: Hero of our time #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/nSNXov6bfh pic.twitter.com/S7KhjfjfDU— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 2, 2021
The Daily Mail says Captain Tom “walked into our hearts” and carries detail of the “game-changer” Oxford jab.
Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/LnO67xJurz— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 2, 2021
The Daily Express is calling for readers to clap for Captain Tom at 8pm, and the Daily Star “salutes” the fundraiser.
EXPRESS: We never walked alone with you by our side #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/I4gzqikg4Y— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 2, 2021
Tomorrow's front page: We salute you, Sir #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/2piJpRfqBb pic.twitter.com/2wjhtwarcw— Daily Star (@dailystar) February 2, 2021
Elsewhere, The Independent carries fears Britain could become a “melting pot” for mutations of coronavirus.
INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Warning UK could turn into virus ‘melting pot’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AErPdfZODn— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 2, 2021
The Guardian writes about a leaked strategy document from the Labour party revealing the opposition must make “use of the flag, veterans and dressing smartly”.
Guardian front page, Wednesday 3 February 2021: Revealed: strategy for Labour to win back red wall pic.twitter.com/LBa27T0YqI— The Guardian (@guardian) February 2, 2021
Related: Captain Tom, the Second World War veteran who captured the heart of a nation
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .