Wednesday’s papers are dominated by reaction to Boris Johnson apologising for being confused about the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Metro says the Prime Minister’s apology came after he “misspoke” when asked to clarify restrictions in north-east England, with the Daily Mirror adding the gaffe “sparked anger” among those facing lockdown measures.

Meanwhile The Daily Telegraph reports rebel Tory MPs were last night “on the brink” of gaining the ability to vote on coronavirus restriction measures following the PM’s apology.

And The Sun pokes fun at the confusion over whether or not you can meet a mate for a pint.

