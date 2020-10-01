A Muslim student has slammed the University of Edinburgh after she was given a ham sandwich and bacon flavoured crisps during self-isolation.

Leila Peacock, 19, blasted the ‘baby food’ packed lunches and said she was shocked when she was given the meat – which is forbidden by her religion.

The first-year student, who stays at catered accommodation which costs more than £8,000, said was given five salads one day this week – because there are no other veggie options

She also said she was served a Mars bar and a croissant for breakfast and thinks she has lost weight because the food she has been served is not filling.

Leila told student newspaper The Tab: “I’m Muslim and vegetarian and have been given bacon crisps, a ham sandwich and a ham salad.

“All the meals are cold and never given on time so people always miss breakfast.

“The other day my food came at 2:45 PM.

“The veggie meal options are just small salads.

“I was delivered five salads yesterday.

“The breakfasts are so un-nutritious.

“It’s a Mars bar, a sliced mandarin syrup pot which looks like baby food, and a croissant and apple.

“It’s so disappointing because the food in the canteen has vegan options, veggie options, meat options, and is hot but the cold packed lunches are just awful.”

Leila who is studying Spanish and Arabic, said catering staff has been in touch with her last night [Wed] to try and rectify the situation.

Edinburgh restaurant, Chai Lounge, also stepped in and offered to help provide students with religious dietary restrictions with meals.

A spokesman for the University of Edinburgh said: “University staff are working hard to provide care and support for all students who are required to self-isolate by the Scottish Government and who are resident in University-provided accommodation.

“Initial teething problems are now being addressed and catering staff will provide three meals a day for all students living in University-provided accommodation.

“These meals are all available in vegan and gluten-free options to ensure that all dietary requirements are met.”

