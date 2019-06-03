Museum of London looks to acquire Trump and Khan Baby Blimps as part of permanent collection

83 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

The Museum of London has said it is looking to acquire both the Donald Trump Baby Blimp and the Sadiq Khan Blimp as part of their permanent collection.

Londoners took to the streets to protest President Trump’s visit to the UK in July last year, with an over-sized balloon of the President flown above Parliament Square to mark the occasion.

In quick response, a similar blimp of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan was also created and floated in the capital protesting against some of the Mayor’s policies and advocating the right for Londoner’s freedom of speech.

This week the President of the United States will make his state visit to London and the UK, with the giant balloon taking to the streets once again – a recent symbol embodying public sentiment at a controversial moment in the capital’s history.

And now the Museum of London is announcing its ambition to acquire both balloons as part of their permanent collection to mark the moment and hopes to reach out to both creators shortly.

In a statement, the museum said: “London has played host to many historic protests. From the Suffragettes of the early twentieth century to the anti-austerity marches, free speech and climate change rallies – the capital has always been the place to have your say.

“If acquired, the balloons will join the Museum of London’s protest collection which comprises objects relating to the Suffrage movement 100 years ago, banners, flags, and tents that belonged to Brian Haw who used to actively protest outside the Houses of Parliament, as well as recent placards used by protesters against public spending cuts.”