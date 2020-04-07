The murder of a fifth woman in London in just three weeks is being probed amid fears domestic violence would soar during the coronavirus lockdown.

Police say a man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the latest victim, who has not been named, was found dead at home.

Officers had been called to a flat in Enfield, north London, just after 6pm yesterday evening following concerns for the woman’s safety.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers and paramedics attended and found a woman inside a flat with serious injuries.

“She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post-mortem will take place in due course. A crime scene is in place. Enquiries continue.”

He said a man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Clapton

Tracey Kidd, 57, was found dead at a flat in Clapton, east London, on March 17. A 40-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

Two days later mum-of-two Shadika Mohsin Patel, 40, was stabbed to death in Barking, east London. A man, 28, has been charged with her murder.

Kelly Stewart, 41, was found battered to death in a churchyard in Plaistow, east London, on March 26. A 21-year-old local man has been charged with murder.

Sonia Calvi, 56, was found stabbed to death along with 59-year-old Edgar Daza at a flat in Stockwell, south London, on Wednesday April 1st. A 44-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder.

A total of seven women have been murdered in London this year.

