A murder investigation is underway following the second fatal shooting in London in less than 24 hours.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found by paramedics with a gunshot wound and died at the scene at 00.10am this morning (Mon).

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service shortly before midnight yesterday to reports of a shooting in Kentish Town, north London.

Firearms officers and London’s Air Ambulance were also in attendance.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “His next of kin are yet to be informed.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place.

“At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command will investigate and a post-mortem examination is yet to take place.