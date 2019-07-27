A murder inquiry has been launched after a shooting victim died in hospital 807 days after being gunned down in north London.

Police say Boluwatife Oyewunmi, 22, who was shot in Enfield on the night of April 5th, 2017, remained in a critical condition in hospital until he died on Thursday July 11th.

The cause of death was recorded as “cardiac arrest, pneumonia and brain injury caused by a gunshot wound”.

Homicide detectives from Scotland Yard’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

The family of Mr Oyewunmi, who lived in Enfield, are being supported by specialist officers.

Police found him critically injured in Lincoln Road, Enfield, near to the Travelodge Hotel, at around 9.45pm on the night of the shooting.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but never recovered.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine said: “Two years is a long time.

“This has clearly been a very difficult period for Boluwatife’s family.

“Loyalties between those behind this shooting may have changed. Do you have information about those responsible?”

He added: “The investigation has been open since the incident occurred and we continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.

“The incident occurred near a Travelodge hotel in Enfield. Were you staying there? Did you hear or see anything that could be of use to the investigation?”

Five men arrested in 2017 remain under investigation in connection with the incident.

Three other men who were previously arrested have been released and will face no further action.