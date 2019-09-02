A murder inquiry has been launched after one of two men repeatedly stabbed in a “shocking act of violence” at a tube station died earlier today.

Police say two men, aged 24 and 25, were savagely attacked at Elephant and Castle station in south London late on Sunday night.

Both victims were rushed to hospital, but the younger man died this morning.

The second victim remains in hospital in a “serious” condition.

Two men arrested on suspicion of violent disorder remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn, of British Transport Police (BTP), said: “This was a shocking act of violence and we are working tirelessly to identify and trace those responsible.

“Shortly before 11.30pm, officers were called to Elephant and Castle station after two men were found seriously injured in the street nearby.

“Colleagues from the Metropolitan Police also attended alongside paramedics, and both men were treated for stab wounds before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Despite the best efforts of medical staff, a 24-year-old man very sadly died in hospital this morning as a result of his injuries.

“A 25-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition. Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“Two men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to the incident and remain in police custody where they are being questioned today.”

DCI Blackburn added: “While the investigation is still at an early stage, at this time we believe there was an altercation between two groups of men inside the Underground station and it is here the victims sustained their injuries before making their way onto the street.

“We have a number of reassurance patrols in the area today so passengers can expect to see an increased police presence on their journey.

“I would urge anyone who hasn’t already spoken with police to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”