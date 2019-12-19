Hostility towards the Labour Party in the mainstream media doubled during the 2019 election compared to 2017.

According to researchers at Loughborough University who analysed stories in 11 leading UK newspapers Labour accumulated very high levels of negative coverage during every week of the campaign.

This peaked during the last few days before the polls opened, the study found.

Negative coverage about Conservatives halved

The Conservatives, conversely, had negative coverage about them halved in the week before the election.

At the same time, the party ramped up social media spend to woo floating voters in the same manner as Vote Leave in the EU referendum in 2016.

The study also looked at which politicians appeared the most on TV and in the press during the campaign.

According to the university’s analysis, prime minister Boris Johnson was the most prominent campaigner, attracting almost a third of coverage (30.2 per cent).

The ranking comes despite the fact that Johnson failed to appear in a number of leaders debates and controversially refused to be interviewed by the BBC’s Andrew Neil.

Jeremy Corbyn came in a close second (25.9 per cent), followed by shadow chancellor John McDonnell (7.5 per cent) and then-leader of the Lib Dems Jo Swinson (6 per cent).

Five women in top 20

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage came in fifth with 5.9 per cent of coverage, despite the fact he was not standing in the election and his party had (and has) no MPs.

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, which took 48 seats, garnered just 3.8 per cent of the coverage.

Indeed, there were only five women in the entire top 20.

