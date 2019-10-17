It now appears MPs must choose between Boris deal, no deal or revoke in the parliamentary vote on the deal on Saturday.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the European commission president, has insisted that the EU will refuse to grant another Brexit extension.

It is not clear yet whether he is speaking on their behalf all the EU states, but if he is, it means MPs will effectively be faced with a choice between this deal and no deal. Or perhaps more unlikely, a vote to revoke Article 50.

Juncker was speaking to journalists on the red carpet for the press conference which he delivered with Boris Johnson.

Asked if he would rule out an extension if Boris Johnson requested one, Juncker replied:

“I gave a brief doorstop with Boris Johnson earlier on half an hour ago, and I was ruling out that there will be any kind of prolongation.

“If we have a deal, we have a deal, and there is no need for prolongation. That is not only the British view, that is my view too.”

Asked if that meant he was officially ruling out a delay to Brexit, he added:

“Yes, we have a deal. So why should we have a prolongation?”

Asked what would happen, if as may have been expected, a majority of MPs vote against the deal, he replied:

“I am not in charge of the parliamentary affairs of Britain.”

This throws into disarray pronouncements from politicians across the political spectrum who have condemned the deal. The DUP are against the deal as they say it “rides a coach and horses” through the Good Friday Agreement and separates Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK in terms of customs. Even Nigel Farage today said he would rather see another referendum than this deal pass.

Doorstep: Will you rule out an extension?

Did Johnson put pressure on EU to deny UK an extension to his deal?

It is still unclear why Juncker has ruled out extending Brexit negotiations, especially with more MPs than ever persuaded that a second referendum is preferable to Johnson’s flawed deal.

Whether Johnson’s negotiators have pressed on the EU to rule out further delay is yet to emerge. Juncker refused to be drawn on what Boris Johnson had said to him.

Would the EU now accept a request for a Brexit delay?

Commentators are cautioning that Juncker’s words do not necessarily reflect the views of all the EU27 were Boris Johnson to ask for a Brexit extension.

Sky News political correspondent Lewis Goodall says an EU source told him he was “100% certain EU27 would permit a delay.

He tweeted: “EU source says: “It’s not in his gift to rule it out, he is just defending the deal and saying one shouldn’t be needed…I am 100% certain EU27 would permit an extension if deal falls on Saturday.”

He added: “Have been pointed to his exact formulation of words: “This deal means there is no need for any kind of prolongation.” Which isn’t quite the same thing as ruling out extension. It’s just saying that with a deal, there shouldn’t be a need for one.

“Clearly that’s not to say this isn’t helpful for Number 10, it is. Shows Commission wants this done, no mean feat they’re working with Downing St given relations were previously so cold. But highly highly doubtful that if deal goes down it means no extension.”

BBC Europe correspondent Katya Adler also cautioned: “Jean Claude Juncker does not have legal power to rule out extension. It’s a member state decision. It’s hard to imagine 27 EU countries categorically ruling out an extension while at this summit … before they know if one might be necessary eg to get this deal passed”

But her colleague BBC Assistant Political Editor Norman Smith pointed out “I think he knew exactly what he was saying and its a big help for Team Johnson.”

Juncker will have been purposefully concentrating the minds of MPs on behalf of Johnson to get his deal through.

‘Sell out deal’

The Prime Minister is set to put a new deal to the House of Commons this weekend after protracted negotiations reached a conclusion today.

Jean Claude Juncker tweeted that the agreement is a “fair and balanced” one for the EU and UK, and a “testament to our commitment to find solutions”.

But it has received a rather frostier reception back in the UK.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that from what they can see, it seems the Prime Minister has negotiated “an even worse deal than Theresa May’s, which was overwhelmingly rejected.”

He said the proposals risk triggering a “race to the bottom on rights and protections”, dubbing it a “sell-out deal won’t bring the country together”.

Speaking to Sky News, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage insisted: “I would much rather we had an extension and a chance of a general election than accept this dreadful new EU treaty.”He warned: “I don’t think whatever is agreed tonight is going to pass on Saturday anyway.”

We may now see the Brexit Party, the DUP and hard Brexiteers in the Tory party coming out against Jean-Claude Juncker to demand a delay to Brexit.

