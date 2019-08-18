Over 100 MPs from different parties have written to the Prime Minister, insisting he recall MPs from holiday to deal with the impending crisis of a no-deal Brexit.

Their scathing letter warns of an economic crisis being forced on the country by unelected extremists such as Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s new adviser who has threatened his ideas will be “forced down people’s throats at gunpoint.”

“Our country is on the brink of an economic crisis, as we career towards a no-deal Brexit which will have an immediate effect on food and medical supplies, damage our economy, jobs, the public finances, public services, universities and long-term economic security. A no-deal Brexit also threatens our crucial security co-operation to keep our country safe from criminals and terrorists,” warn the MPs.

“Since the Second World War, parliament has been recalled multiple times in every decade for a wide range of political, security and economic reasons,” they write, asking for MPs to be recalled from their holidays due to the grave situation the country faces – confirmed by the government’s own secret dossier that was leaked this weekend to The Sunday Times.

The “Yellowhammer” Report reveals warnings the government has been privy to that a no-deal Brexit which Boris Johnson is prepared to push for entails chaos for the country, including food and medicines shortages, civil unrest and the chaos of a hard border in Northern Ireland.

The MPs, including Tory MPs keen to stop the damage of a no-deal Brexit such as Dominic Grieve write: “We face a national emergency, and parliament must be recalled now in August and sit permanently until 31 October, so that the voices of the people can be heard, and that there can be proper scrutiny of your government.

“In addition there is a creeping and disturbing populism taking over your discourse on the EU, bringing the discredited rhetoric of the ‘Leave’ campaign into the heart of the UK government. You have used the language of fascism and authoritarianism in terms as ‘collaboration’ to describe parliamentary colleagues who have the temerity to disagree with you.”

As well as the rise of fascist behavior, the letter warns about the behavior of Boris Johnson’s unelected chief adviser Dominic Cummings in scathing terms:

“Your uneleceted Chief Adviser has been acting entirely unaccountably – just days after he wrote publicly that his ideas would have to be “forced down people’s throats at gunpoint” – a deeply disturbing, inflammatory and offensive comment after the death of our colleague Jo Cox.”

“A true democrat should not fear such scrutiny,” the MPs add. “The question is whether you are one.”

