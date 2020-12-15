Piers Morgan has called on the government to provide “firm leadership” over the Christmas period rather than the “wishy-washy language” currently in use.

Grilling Stephen Barclay on today’s Good Morning Britain the presenter criticised the confusion being caused ahead of one of the most crucial periods of the year.

Scientists have warned that the easing of coronavirus restrictions over the festive period will cause a spike in infections, with David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy working on Covid-19, saying the price of such a relaxation “could well be very high”.

Urging people to think carefully about their plans, he told Times Radio: “Just ask yourself, is there any way in which you can perhaps not have the family get-togethers this year?

“It’s much better not to do it when there’s this kind of virus about.”

Professor Stephen Reicher, of the University of St Andrews, added: “Right now we are heading towards disaster.

“Given high levels of infection across the country and the increasing levels in some areas (such as London) it is inevitable that if we all do choose to meet up over Christmas then we will pay the price in the new year.”

Putting the concerns to Barclay, Morgan took aim at the government’s confused messaging, saying: “Everyone who is watching is going, ‘what do you want us to do?’

“What they want is firm leadership, not this wishy-washy language which means ‘yes go and do it’ but also ‘don’t do it'”.

Watch the clip in full below:

Piers Morgan – The country needs firm leadership over the Christmas restrictions & not this wishy-washy language coming from the government… it's just causes confusion. #GMB pic.twitter.com/GJW7mYwATw — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 15, 2020

Related: Spanish foreign minister brilliantly sums up why trade talks are failing