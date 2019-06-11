TRENDING:
More than half of the people who will decide the country’s next Prime Minister are over 55

June 11, 2019

More than half of Conservative members – who will choose the next Prime Minister – are aged over 55, according to leaked figures.

Data published on the BBC today has found Dominic Raab has spent more than £50,000 on Facebook ads in the last week targeting the party’s key demographics.

The money has been spent overwhelmingly on people over the age of 55, which reflects the lion’s share of the party’s membership.

Raab pitched himself as the ‘Brexiter you can rely on’ in the contest today, saying he has “the discipline and the focus to lead us out by the end of October”.

The former Brexit secretary is priced at 22/1 by the bookmakers to become the next leader, with Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Andrea Leadsom leading the charge.

Raab courted controversy last week after announcing he would consider proroguing parliament in order to deny MPs any legislative recourse to stop a no-deal exit.

In doing so he went much further than any of the six other candidates, including those, like Johnson and Andrea Leadsom, who have stressed the importance of leaving on 31 October – even if it means doing so without an agreement.

Jack is a business and economics journalist and the founder of The London Economic (TLE).He has contributed articles to The Sunday Telegraph, BBC News and writes for The Big Issue on a weekly basis.Jack read History at the University of Wales, Bangor and has a Masters in Journalism from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

