Boris Johnson has hired a former journalist who used to torment politicians dressed as a chicken as his Director of Communications.

Lee Cain, who was pictured on several occasions taunting the Tories dressed as poultry, has now been installed within the party as part of Johnson’s crackpot team.

Cain used to ‘call fowl’ every time David Cameron and his Tory chums ducked questions in the run-up to the 2010 general election.

At one point he was pictured being led away by police as Mr Cameron and his wife Samantha looked on in the background.

But his career has been given a new lease of life after he landed the job of Johnson’s spin doctor.

Peddling pro-Leave messages he will now help the new PM to get a no-deal.

George Osborne tweeted this morning: “Just when I thought British politics couldn’t get any weirder I discover that Boris Johnson’s new Director of Communications used to chase me around dressed as a giant chicken – although he never caught me …”

The Mirror chicken was hatched for the 1997 election when PM John Major kept ducking debates.

The paper wrote today that “it has been sticking its beak in where it’s not wanted ever since to expose political cowardice.”